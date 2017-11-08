Karim wants to qualify in giant slalom also

KARACHI: Having qualified for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in slalom event, Pakistan’s experienced skier Mohammad Karim wants to try his luck in giant slalom as well.

He will travel to Turkey next month to flex his muscles in giant slalom.

Air Commodore Shahid Nadeem, a senior official of Ski Federation of Pakistan (SFP), is confident that Karim would qualify. “He needs just a few points. He has to his credit around 144 points. If he takes them to 140 he will surely make it to the Winter Olympics in that event also,” Shahid told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

“If he also qualifies in this event then it will be the first time in history that any Pakistani skier will show his mettle in two events in Winter Olympics,” Shahid said.

He said as per rules a skier cannot compete in more than one disciplines in Winter Olympics and he also cannot compete in more than two events of a single discipline.

Karim, who is currently in Naltar, will undergo training in Turkey after featuring in giant slalom Winter Games qualifiers.

Karim represented Pakistan in 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in giant slalom.

The Winter Games will be held from February 9-25, 2018, in South Korea.

Shahid also revealed that skiers Ishaq Khan and Haman would be sent to Finland this month to feature in cross country competitions. “We are giving chance to these two so that they could test their luck in the cross country and qualify for Winter Olympics,” Shahid added. “Of the two Haman is better. He did not feature in Asian Winter Games 2017. I hope the duo will put in their best in Finland. They are good prospects and that is why we are focusing on them,” he said.

“They will feature in seven races in Finland,” the official said. Currently there is no snow at Naltar, but Shahid said he expected it in December. “We hope to have more snow in Naltar in December,” the official said.

The SFP plans to hold an international meet in Naltar and Malam Jabba in January.

“We have invited 30 nations and three or four have already confirmed their participation,” the official said.

About former Olympian Mohammad Abbas, Shahid said he was still there and got position at national level. “But age is a factor. But still we will try to work with him,” Shahid said.

He said that SFP was also going to bring in a few coaches from Greece.

He added that a technical director from Belgium would serve during the international event.

He said that in order to broaden the base SFP was going to open a few more schools in Naltar and Malam Jabba.