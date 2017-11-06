Two Kashmiri youth martyred in held Kashmir

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops during their fresh acts of state terrorism in Held Kashmir martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district Sunday. The youth were killed in the Uri area of the district during a siege and cordon operation in the area.

An Indian defence ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia in a statement in Srinagar claimed that the youth were killed during a gunfight. However, the identity of the martyred youth could not be ascertained immediately.

Meanwhile, a policeman was killed and another injured in an attack outside police station at Rajpora in Pulwama district Saturday. A police official said a police party was targeted outside the police station 8km from the Pulwama town.

Two cops were injured in the attack. Both of them were shifted to the Pulwama district hospital immediately and from there airlifted to Srinagar, he added. He said one injured constable Abdul Salam Khan succumbed to his injuries in the evening.