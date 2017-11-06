Street vendors

Street vendors are an integral part of urban history and culture. They do not only exhibit remarkable entrepreneurship skills, but also offer wide range of goods and services in public spaces. They sell everything from eatables (vegetables, fruit and snacks) to flowers and ready-made garments. Many middle and lower class people prefer to purchase goods from them at reasonable prices. Despite their contributions to the economy and them being an important source of employment, they face many challenges. This is due to the lack of support by the authorities. These labourers have to move from place to place irrespective of heat, cold, rain and wind calling out loud to attract buyers. The authorities must provide them with proper cabins and accommodation so that they can sell their products under a shade. The authorities must also install proper garbage bins near the cabins so that solid waste is properly discarded.

Although they contribute a lot to the economy, they also create a fair share of problems. A lot of street vendors occupy space by parking their push carts alongside main roads which disturbs the flow of traffic. Many flea markets block the streets. Plenty of burger stalls having no licence are opened across the city. They provide unhygienic food to children. Vending also involves enormous child labour. In this regard, policymakers should come up with adequate strategies to tackle the situation. A plan should be chalked out so that all parties – vendors, customers and the government – can have maximum benefits. Encroachment on public spaces should declared illegal and strict action must be taken against wrongdoers. Only the government’s attempts can resolve the issue and maintain the decorum of the city.

M Hasan Khan ( Karachi )