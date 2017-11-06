Education matters

According to a recent report by the Institute of Social and Policy Sciences, Pakistan has a literacy rate of 58 percent. The country also has the second largest number of out-of-school children in the world. According to Article 25A of the constitution, the government is responsible for providing compulsory education to all children between the ages of five and 16. It seems that no government is ready to take the responsibility of the education sector, Our rulers have budget for metro trains, but they do not have budget for education. The standard of education in our country is declining at a fast pace.

The rise of private education institutions in our country has destroyed the future of so many students. These institutes demand high fee, but offer poor quality of education. Some private institutions have been banned by the Higher Education Commission, but they are still offering admission and are destroying the future of students. It rests with the government to take strict action against education institutions which are carrying out their activities unlawfully. It should also take concrete steps to provide basic, free-of-cost education to the people.

Muhammad Ahmar Hayat Rana ( Lodhran )