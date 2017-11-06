Mon November 06, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2017

A bad addiction

That school-going students are addicted to drugs is a shocking truth of our socity. Drug addiction is one of the major problems that must be deal with on an urgent basis. However, our authorities are quite relaxed and treat this problem as a no-brainer. The consequences of drug addiction are not hidden from anyone. It has bad effects on the health of a person. Despite knowing the dangers of drug, many people are involved in this bad habit.

Instead of arresting the people who are a part of the drug mafia, the law-enforcement agencies only arrest suppliers. These people are also set free after initial investigations. In order to save the life of our young generation, the concerned authorities must take strict action against the drug mafia.

Batool Zehra ( Karachi )

