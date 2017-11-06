Epitome of success

It is a commendable achievement that Pakistan has performed exceptionally well in the T20 international series against Sri Lanka. Our team’s victory in three T20 international matches against Sri-Lanka has comes across as a major accomplishment. Now, Pakistan has been billed as the team across the world to excel at T20 matches.

At this critical juncture, it appears that the team’s cricketing victory have boosted the country’s image. In addition Hasan Ali, who is the top bowler in the ICC International (ODI) rankings, has also been recognised for his consistent endeavours to improve the team’s performance. The credit also goes to Sarfraz Ahmed and his players who made considerable efforts to enhance the team’s performance in this series. In order to preserve its expertise and image, the cricket team must continue to make concerted efforts to break records and earn a positive name for their country.

Adnan Dost ( Khairabad )