Speakers from 18 countries in town for Allama Iqbal Conference

Islamabad :Under the auspices of Muslim Institute, a three-day International Conference on Allama Muhammad Iqbal—one of the greatest thinkers of the 20th Century—begins in Islamabad today (Monday).

Allama Iqbal emphasized the deep-rooted relationship between the Creator, the universe and mankind, which in terms of universality, has a profound influence on human society as well as on individual. It is important to consult all the three different dimensions of Iqbal’s thoughts to discover the survival of a human’s individuality and the society’s collectiveness for peaceful existence. One of the greatest aspects of Iqbal’s message is that unity of humans, rather than of nations or states, is the pivot. It is the need of hour to understand and implement the same message for peace and stability when sustainability of international political, economic as well as social systems is being questioned.

It is against this context that the chairman of Muslim Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali has planned the conference. Speakers from 18 countries spread over five continents will address the session.

The distinguished guests include Dr. Alan, Abd-al-Haqq Godlas, University of Georgia, USA, Prof. Dr. Hug Van Skyhawk, Department of Science and Religion, Basel University, Germany, Dr. Muhammad Maroof Shah, author and Columnist, Srinagar, Indian Held Kashmir, Dr. Geldimyrat Muhammedov, Head of the Depatment of History, Institute of Manuscripts, Academy of Sciences, Turkmenistan, Dr. Nurali Nurzad, Faculty of Persian Literature, Khujand State University, Tajikistan, Yevhen Reutov, senior lecturer, Department of Languages and Civilizations of the Middle East, Kiev National Linguistic University, Ukraine, Dr. Mohammad Baghai Makan, Former Professor, Iran Cultural Heritage, Iran, Dr. Karim Ahmed Ifrak, research specialist at NCSR, France, Prof. Muhammad Ayub Sabir, writer and expert on Iqbal, Dr. Basira Azizaliyeva, Associate Professor, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Dr. Zhou Chuanbin, Lanzhou University, China, Dr. Irina N. Serenko, senior research scholar, Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and Prof. Piotr K odkowski, Centre for Comparative Studies of Civilizations, Jagiellonian University, Cracow, Poland. The Institute has also invited numerous PHD scholars for exploration and promotion of Iqbal’s message and to carry forward his movement of reconstruction of religious thought.