LAHORE: A man was killed and his wife injured by a tractor-trolley in Kahna area on Sunday. The victim identified as Waris of Liaqatabad along with his wife Shazia was on his way on a bike when a rashly driven tractor-trolley ran over them, as a result of which Waris died and his wife sustained fatal injuries. The tractor-trolley driver escaped. The injured woman was admitted to a local hospital.