Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Man die

Man die

LAHORE: A man was killed and his wife injured by a tractor-trolley in Kahna area on Sunday. The victim identified as Waris of Liaqatabad along with his wife Shazia was on his way on a bike when a rashly driven tractor-trolley ran over them, as a result of which Waris died and his wife sustained fatal injuries. The tractor-trolley driver escaped. The injured woman was admitted to a local hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement