No fracture for Australia’s Cahill

SYDNEY: Australia’s forward Tim Cahill has not fractured his ankle but is still a doubt for next week’s first leg of the World Cup playoff against Honduras, Football Federation Australia said on Saturday.

Cahill injured the joint in A-League action for Melbourne City on Friday.

“Tim Cahill underwent an X-ray on Friday night and an MRI scan on Saturday morning. While no fracture was identified, monitoring and rehabilitation will still be required,” a statement said.