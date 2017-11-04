Sat November 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
APP
November 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Landslide kills seven, including children, in Bajaur Agency

Landslide kills seven, including children, in Bajaur Agency

PESHAWAR: Seven people, including children, girls and women, died and two others were injured on Friday when a landslide fell on them at Sikandaro Kando in Bajaur Agency.

Political administration told APP that the victims were gathered under a huge mud landslide in tehsil Utamankhel Kandao village when it fell on them. The dead were identified as Sira, Saima, Fatima, Sana, Uzma, Zinat and Abdullah whereas Kainat and Afsana sustained critical wounds.

The bodies of victims were retrieved by the local people. The dead include four girls, one boy and two women. The Khasadar Force rushed to the spot and participated in the rescue and rehabilitation activities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement