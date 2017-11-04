Landslide kills seven, including children, in Bajaur Agency

PESHAWAR: Seven people, including children, girls and women, died and two others were injured on Friday when a landslide fell on them at Sikandaro Kando in Bajaur Agency.

Political administration told APP that the victims were gathered under a huge mud landslide in tehsil Utamankhel Kandao village when it fell on them. The dead were identified as Sira, Saima, Fatima, Sana, Uzma, Zinat and Abdullah whereas Kainat and Afsana sustained critical wounds.

The bodies of victims were retrieved by the local people. The dead include four girls, one boy and two women. The Khasadar Force rushed to the spot and participated in the rescue and rehabilitation activities.