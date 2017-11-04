Parliament protecting corrupt mafia, not masses: Imran

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that parliament is not protecting masses but a corrupt mafia in the country. While addressing a public rally in Kot Addu on Friday, he criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-N ministers for giving special protocol to a disqualified prime minister during his appearance in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court.

Continuing his tirade against the PML-N leaders, he alleged that Nawaz Sharif had taken away Rs300 billion from the country. The Supreme Court gave complete chance to Nawaz Sharif [to clarify] as to how did he send Rs300 billion abroad, but he failed, added Imran Khan.

"Nawaz Sharif lied and failed to present a single document as evidence," he said. "When the JIT [Joint Investigation Team] was formed, even then no evidence was provided to substantiate their claims."

The PTI chief questioned PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as to why was a criminal was being given such an unprecedented protocol. "What message is being conveyed? Does this mean one should not steal small things and go for bigger ones?" he questioned, lamenting that prisons in the country are overcrowded with poor people involved in petty crimes but the big thieves are at loose.

"The one who took away Rs300 billion asks why he was ousted," Imran took a jibe at Nawaz Sharif. "You are attacking the courts to hide your corruption," he told the PML-N leader. Imran claimed that he would end corruption in Pakistan and hold accountable all corrupt persons.

He warned that if another NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) was brought about to provide relief to the corrupt persons, his party would again be on streets to protest against it. Referring to Shahbaz Sharif, he said he keeps talking of merit, but it was not visible anywhere from cricket board to any other department. He said he had not seen a bigger ‘drama-baz’ (play-actor) than Shahbaz Sharif in his life. In a sarcastic tone, he said that Shahbaz should be sent to Bollywood (for acting in movies).

He termed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar the biggest money-launderer of the country. He is the person who made committees and transferred money to foreign countries, he added. Imran asked: “Who allowed Dar to be freed?”

He said now when the finance minister is being investigated, he says that his health is not well. Imran said that he knocked at the doors of all state institutions to seek action against Nawaz for his corruption. "We sought answers, but no one did anything to help us. Rather they protected Nawaz and his family," he added. "Then we moved the Supreme Court when all institutions had refused to help us," Imran added.

Imran said Khwaja Asif had advised the Sharif family nothing to worry about as people would forget about Panama case in a few days. "I ask Kh Asif if his money is stolen, will he forget about it,” Imran said, adding “You looted the money of the nation and they will never forget it."

Lamenting lack of health facilities in Punjab, Imran asked the PML-N why Kalsoom Nawaz could not be treated at a local hospital. “I have been unwell twice; both the times I was treated at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre,” he added.

Reiterating his earlier promises, he said that if he comes to power, he will improve the police and education departments of all provinces. "Moreover, we will also formulate policies to uplift the farmers and help them increase their crops production," he said adding that a country only prospers when its farmers are prosperous.

Noting that Rs200 billion is being spent on Orange Line Train that covers only 27 kilometres distance, the PTI chairperson said if a lesser amount is given to farmers, it could bring about prosperity in the country. Earlier, Imran reached the venue of the rally along with other party leaders including Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan.

PTI supporters had shown up in large numbers to attend the rally. Ghulam Mustafa Khar, speaking on the occasion, said the PTI would provide rights to the poor after wining elections. Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Mian Sajid Naeem Qureshi, Muhammad Arshad and Abdul Hussain Tragar also spoke on the occasion.