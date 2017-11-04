‘CPEC coal-based power plants eco- friendly’

ISLAMABAD: Acting ambassador of China to Pakistan Zhao Lijian on Friday said environment friendly technology was being used in coal-based power plants installed by China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Pakistan.

Talking with journalists, he brushed aside the impression that the coal-fired power generation plants were non-environment friendly as rumours, and said the Chinese technology was ecological.

“China, United States of America, India and other European countries are also using coal to generate power, if it had any negative impact on environment, they would not have used it,” Lijian added.

He said coal-based power projects could be completed within the shortest possible time, while power generation through other resources like water and wind were much-time consuming projects.

Under the CPEC, he said five power projects had so far been completed, while in its first phase, another power plant would start producing electricity during the current month. The acting ambassador expressed the hope that load shedding in the Pakistan would end soon.

Responding to a question, the envoy said, “China and Pakistan are enjoying cordial relations and cooperation in diverse fields. We are giving great importance to development of Pakistan.”

The envoy said CPEC had great significance for Pakistan, China and the whole region, and added that all political parties in Pakistan were unanimous and wanted to see successful completion and execution of the game-changer project.

To another question about criticism by India on CPEC and Road and Belt (R&B) initiative, he said India was also part of Bangladesh, China-India and Myanmar Corridor (BCIM). He said progress on the projects was underway. During the 19th CPC National Congress held last month, he said the R&B initiative had been made part of the constitutions.