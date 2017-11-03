NBP, NAVTTC signs pact for stipend disbursement to trainees

Islamabad: The agreement was signed by Mr. Mudassir H. Khan – SEVP / Group Chief Payment Services Digital Banking Group - NBP and Dr. Nasir Khan, Director General NAVTTC, in the presence of senior management of both sides including Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema Executive Director NAVTTC, Mr. Azfar Jamal – EVP/Head – Innovation & e-Banking and other delegates.

This initiative will bring convenience for the trainees of NAVTTC by enabling them to withdraw their monthly stipend amounts, anywhere any time, through more than 12,500 ATMs across Pakistan. Under this agreement, timely disbursement of monthly stipend will be ensured through NBP’s Digital Platform. Mr. Zulfiqar Cheema stated that NAVTTC was delighted to enter into an alliance with NBP, which is the largest government bank in Pakistan. NAVTTC will continue with its efforts to facilitate the youth and create employment opportunities to eradicate poverty and promote economic progress of the country.

He further continued that it is our mission to provide facilitation, direction, funding and an enabling environment for skills development in order to improve social and economic outlook of the country.**