Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

P
PR
November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

NBP, NAVTTC signs pact for stipend disbursement to trainees

NBP, NAVTTC signs pact for stipend disbursement to trainees

Islamabad: The agreement was signed by Mr. Mudassir H. Khan – SEVP / Group Chief Payment Services  Digital Banking Group - NBP and Dr. Nasir Khan, Director General NAVTTC, in the presence of senior management of both sides including Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema Executive Director NAVTTC, Mr. Azfar Jamal – EVP/Head – Innovation &amp; e-Banking and other delegates.

This initiative will bring convenience for the trainees of NAVTTC by enabling them to withdraw their monthly stipend amounts, anywhere any time, through more than 12,500 ATMs across Pakistan. Under this agreement, timely disbursement of monthly stipend will be ensured through NBP’s Digital Platform. Mr. Zulfiqar Cheema stated that NAVTTC was delighted to enter into an alliance with NBP, which is the largest government bank in Pakistan. NAVTTC will continue with its efforts to facilitate the youth and create employment opportunities to eradicate poverty and promote economic progress of the country.

He further continued that it is our mission to provide facilitation, direction, funding and an enabling environment for skills development in order to improve social and economic outlook of the country.**

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement