Qavi admits he has link with Qandeel murder suspects

MULTAN: Judicial Magistrate Pervez Khan on Wednesday sent Mufti Abdul Qavi to jail after dismissing the police request for his physical remand. Mufti Qavi’s counsel Khurram Shahzad told The News that the police had failed to produce any evidence against his client. He said Mufti Qavi had voluntarily submitted his all mobile phones to the police a year ago.

The police failed to recover anything against the accused. Police insiders said Mufti Qavi had confessed during interrogations that the facilitators of Qandeel Baloch’s murder were his relatives. He informed the police that the car driver, Arshad Madni, brought Qandeel’s brother Waseem and cousin Haq Nawaz from Dera Ghazi Khan to Multan. He dropped them at the house of Abdul Basit who is already on bail.