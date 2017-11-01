Jamal Shah nominated as SARRC goodwill envoy for HIV/AIDS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad :The Ministry of Health has nominated the Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed Jamal Shah as the SAARC Goodwill Ambassador of the HIV and AIDS Programme.
Jamal Shah is a television and film actor, a director, a painter, and a social worker. He was born in 1956 in Quetta. In 1984, he established the Fine Arts Department at the University of Balochistan and headed the department for three years. In 1985, he formed the Artists Association of Balochistan and became its first chairman.
Jamal Shah obtained a Master's in English literature from Balochistan University, in 1978. He also holds a Masters in Fine Arts from the Slade School of Art in London. He is the founding director of Hunerkada, an art academy in Islamabad, which he established in 1992.
