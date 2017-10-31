Tue October 31, 2017
October 31, 2017

JUP, ITP leaders discuss MMA restoration

LAHORE: JUP president Pir Ijaz Hashmi has said restoration of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) is the desire of the nation and it will play a pivotal role in eliminating sectarianism and forging unity among different schools of thought as it had done some years back. 

He was talking to Islami Tehrik Pakistan (ITP) secretary-general Allama Arif Husain Wahidi and Punjab vice president Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi who called on him on Monday. They discussed the prevailing political situation and reestablishment of MMA to counter conspiracies and forge unity and harmony in the country. 

Both the leaders noted that MMA had been the most successful religious alliance in the country’s history, adding the revival of the alliance would counter sectarian conspiracies hatched by the enemies of the country to divide the nation on sectarian lines. They noted that great leaders like Allama Shah Ahmad Noorani and Allama Sajid Naqvi had provided the foundation for creating religious harmony in the country. 

Allama Arif Wahidi said MMA would prove to be a big political force in the country and said it was the reason that the enemies were trying to hinder its reestablishment.

