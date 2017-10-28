HEC setting the direction of higher education in Pakistan

Islamabad Dr. Syed Umar Farooq, Vice Chancellor, Abasyn University, Peshawar, said that the current challenges being faced by the global community has been multi-dimensional and spread over diverse disciplinary domains. There is almost complete consensus on the notion that top priority shall be accorded to education in order to attain a sustained, long-term solution to the issues that confronts the world today, says a press release.

The case of Pakistan is no exception and a desperate need was felt since long for initiatives in the direction of education and specifically higher education to tackle issues in the social, economic and political arena as education plays a pivotal role in building a bright future for a nation.

He said luckily at the start of the new millennium in Pakistan, the conventional institution (UGC) catering to the needs of higher education in the country was replicated with a new institution (HEC) with a view to insert dynamism and efficiency into the higher education proceedings. The key initiative of establishing HEC was aimed at knitting together the higher educational institutions, harmonising its affairs and pursuance of academic excellence in Pakistan. HEC during the transformational journey not only achieved some magnificent milestones but the range of successes in the allied avenues has truly revolutionised the higher education arena in the spade of less than two decades.

Apart from the tremendous academic, financial and infra-structure achievements, the greatest cause being served by HEC Pakistan is setting straight the direction of research, institutional growth and creation of conducive environment in the higher educational institutions meant for fostering a culture based on inspiration and learning. Regulating and maintaining quite high standards in the institutional affairs like leadership and accreditations, in parity with international standards, is yet another milestone achieved. To add to this list of distinctions, it would be appropriate to mention that quality of teaching and research has been drastically enhanced by the steps taken by HEC. Establishing national and international research collaboration among Universities is yet another feather to the credit of HEC, and institutions from Pakistan got included in the world top 500 list of high quality institutions which amounts to a rare distinction. The vigorous initiatives have not only enhanced the quality of the relationships with students, teachers, communities, and other stakeholders but the capacity of the HEC employees has been built to a greater extent.

On another front, HEC has taken drastic steps to provide extensive opportunities for continual learning and growth to the academia. The academics have been facilitated and funded for higher research studies, trainings, mentoring and leadership development programs. Best teacher awards were introduced to revive the high esteem of teachers in the society. For the first time the history of the country, University teachers have been upgraded and tenure-track system introduced to bring the academia at financial parity with market-oriented top professions. HEC also initiated activities aiming at developing leaders as part of its strategic approach besides acting as a catalyst to work with businesses to build inclusive workplaces and expand opportunities for workforce.