Every cloud has a silver lining

October 27, is marked as ' Black Day ' in the history of Kashmir. This very day India invaded and occupied Kashmir against the will of Kashmiri Muslims defying two nation theory and Partition Plan. On the one hand it was the beginning of the struggle of Kashmiris for their right of self determination while on the other hand it gave rise to tensed relations between the nascent states India and Pakistan. Whatever happened after the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India, history is witness to it. Kashmir has been both cause and effect of the adverse relationship between India and Pakistan since 1947. The controversial instrument of Accession under which India occupied Kashmir has no legal value but still International community has failed to convince India to find out a just solution of Kashmir Issue.

India not only denies the right of self determination to Kashmiris recognized by UNO but also reject Pakistan as a legitimate party rather it blames Pakistan for supporting militancy and Jihadi movements in Kashmir. India is unable to recognize the fact that Kashmiri Muslims are not only well aware of their rights yet their struggle has entered into the decisive phase. The martyrdom of Burhani Wani in July 2016 has manifested another era of struggle of Independence of Kashmir. India may give it the name of Uprising, Intifada or Jihadi movement, the reality is the sacrifices of countless Kashmiris will not go waste and they will succeed in getting freedom from the illegitimate occupant.

The role of international community has been limited in resolving the decades old Kashmir Issue. International powers like US and Russia might never have been interested in resolving the long standing issue between Pakistan and India but Kashmiri people have pinned high hopes from UN, international peace keeping body who is authorized to resolve the dispute. Despite the fact that Kashmiris’ right of self determination has been acknowledged by international players and global human rights organizations, people of Kashmir are forced to live under undesirable circumstances. It is the right of Kashmiris to live independently according to charter of any Human Rights Organization but their rights are being crippled and they are undergoing a terrible ordeal.

It is considered that the black Day was written in the fate of Kashmiri Muslims in 1947 due to the faulty partition process. History unearthed the truth that partition mechanism was inadequate to ensure the freedom of princely states fairly but the history can’t be rewritten. It’s the obligation of all influential personalities and international human rights organizations especially UNO to correct the fault and repair the damage.

UN should send a fact finding mission in Kashmir to develop independent view on the atrocities committed by Indian forces and to bring the people of Kashmir out of humanitarian catastrophe.

The enhanced role of UNO can only contribute in dealing with the current crisis. It is necessary not only for Kashmiris but for the safety and development of regional powers. S P Cohen rightly points out in his book, “The South Asia Papers” That not only one hundred million Indian Muslims are held hostage by the fate of Kashmir but in reality a billion people are held hostage by the dispute itself. Imagine what South Asia would be if India and Pakistan were to cooperate. Each would be truly counted among the great regional powers.

It’s a proven fact that Pakistan and India both are spending huge budgets on Defence, on acquiring nuclear and modern technologies of warfare. Though war is never an option between two nuclear powers yet the danger and threat of war is always looming there. The risk of war and conflict can only be avoided if the issue of Kashmir is resolved peacefully and amicably. India poses itself as a secular state and one of the biggest democracies of this world. It should extend its democratic values in defining relations with neighbouring countries as well as delineating the right of self determination to Kashmiris.

The observance of Black Day all over the world in consonance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people is meant to highlight the injustice done to theme It’s more than demonstrations and processions holding placards and raising slogans. It’s a reminder to world bodies to identify their duty of helping out Kashmiris in their fight against the tyrant.

Just as every cloud has a silver lining, Kashmiri people are quiet hopeful that their voice will be listened and they will breathe in fresh air devoid of bloodshed and horror. (The writer is a freelance contributor and can be reached at [email protected])