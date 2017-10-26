Thu October 26, 2017
Lahore

October 26, 2017

PU issues BA/BSc date sheet

LAHORE Punjab University Examinations Department Wednesday has issued date sheets for BA/BSc part-I, II and composite supplementary examinations 2017.

Details are available on PU website.

results: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared Wednesday results of BS (4-year programme) 7th semester examination 2017 and BS Medical Laboratory Technology Part-II annual examination 2016.

Detailed result is available on PU website.

