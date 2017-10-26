PU issues BA/BSc date sheet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE Punjab University Examinations Department Wednesday has issued date sheets for BA/BSc part-I, II and composite supplementary examinations 2017.
Details are available on PU website.
results: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared Wednesday results of BS (4-year programme) 7th semester examination 2017 and BS Medical Laboratory Technology Part-II annual examination 2016.
Detailed result is available on PU website.
LAHORE Punjab University Examinations Department Wednesday has issued date sheets for BA/BSc part-I, II and composite supplementary examinations 2017.
Details are available on PU website.
results: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared Wednesday results of BS (4-year programme) 7th semester examination 2017 and BS Medical Laboratory Technology Part-II annual examination 2016.
Detailed result is available on PU website.
Comments