Over 70 students of Quaid-i-Azam University freed

ISLAMABAD: More than 70 detained students of Quaid-i- Azam University have been freed despite registration of cases against them and university has been reopened.

According to media reports, more than 70 protesting students of Quaid-i-Azam University arrested on night between Monday and Tuesday were released. However, heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the university.

On the other hand, university was reopened Tuesday for routine educational activities after 20 days closure under the supervision of heavy police contingent. The students’ attendance remained thin.

Police Monday morning apprehended protesting students inside the university and shifted them to different police stations including Shehzad Town, Bhara Kahu and I-9 and registered three different cases against them in Secretariat Police Station. Allegations of forcing the students to boycott classes, interference in official matters and storming the university were levelled against the arrested students. The students who were detained included 38 Baloch Council students, 6 Pukhtuns and 26 others.

Pprotesting students were demanding for restoration of their rusticated class fellows. Before this, university was closed due to increase in admission fees. However, it was reopened Monday after university administration withdrew the decision of raising fee.