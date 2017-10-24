Online registration of hotels, restaurants and travel agencies ordered in KP

PESHAWAR: The Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museum, Culture and Youth Affairs Department has directed the Directorate of Tourist Services (DTS) to register all the hotels, restaurants and travel agencies online across the province to facilitate tourists.

The directives were issued by Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museum, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Muhammad Tariq at a meeting held here on Monday. Deputy Secretary Tauseef Khalid, DTS Assistant Director Muhammad Arabi, In-charge Marketing & Media Hassina Shaukat and other officials attended the meeting.

"The DTS should take steps to go online its data of hotels, restaurants and travel agencies all over the province within a month time to facilitate tourists and visitors," the secretary said. He added it would help promote tourism in the province besides facilitating the tourists to get data of hotels, restaurants and travel agencies online.

The official said the initiative would help an official of the DTS to locate a hotel, restaurant or a travel agency through Global Information System (GIS) and Global Positioning System (GPS) and obtained the required information. The official also asked the relevant quarters to launch the online registration and renewal facility to the owners of hotels, restaurants and travel agencies.