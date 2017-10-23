Bodies of two missing cops found in Buner

DAGGAR: The bodies of two missing policemen were found in the Elum mountain on the boundary between Swat and Buner districts, police sources said. They said that Tariq and Fazal Wahid had gone missing two days ago but unidentified people killed them and dumped their bodies in the Elum mountain. No group had claimed responsibility for the incident till filing of this report. The sources said that the bodies were later shifted to a hospital for autopsy and the police lodged the case against unidentified killers. Meanwhile, the security forces launched a search operation in the area after the recovery of the bodies.