Islamabad hospitals receive another 100 patients in two weeks

Dengue fever: Islamabad: The public sector hospitals operating in the Islamabad Capital Territory received over 100 confirmed patients of dengue fever in last two weeks that took the total number of confirmed patients of the infection so far registered at the Islamabad hospitals to 270.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that of the total 270 patients so far tested positive for dengue fever at Islamabad hospitals, as many as 145 are residents of rural areas of the federal capital, including 98 from Bhara Kahu, a union council where population faced a severe outbreak of the infection. The data also reveals that in the last two weeks, as many as 26 confirmed patients of dengue fever reached Islamabad hospitals from Bhara Kahu showing that the outbreak is losing intensity in the area.

To-date, a total of 68 patients have been confirmed positive at Islamabad hospitals from urban areas of the federal capital while over 55 patients of the infection reached the Islamabad hospitals from other districts of the country, including Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad hospitals have so far confirmed 30 patients positive for dengue fever from the Punjab province, including 23 patients from Rawalpindi and three patients from Murree. The Islamabad hospitals received 17 confirmed patients of the infection from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the province facing the worst ever outbreak of dengue fever in its history.

To date a total of seven confirmed patients of dengue fever reached Islamabad hospitals from AJ&K.

The number of confirmed patients of dengue fever being reported from the federal capital including Bhara Kahu area is on the decline for the last one week mainly because of fall in temperature in the region, said Additional District Health Officer at ICT Health Department Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.