MCB declared ‘Strongest Bank’ by The Asian Banker

LAHORE: MCB Bank, one of Pakistan’s largest and most innovative banks, has been declared “Strongest Bank in Pakistan in 2017” by the prestigious international financial services organisation, The Asian Banker.

The Award was presented to Mr. Nauman Zafar, Business Head South - Corporate Finance & International Banking Group, MCB Bank Ltd., by Mr. Paul Mahady, CEO and President, MAS Finance at the recent award ceremony held in Toronto, Canada.

MCB Bank was chosen for the Award based on its ability to observe strong liquidity and a favourable non-performing loan ratio, which maintained the Bank’s healthy growth of balance sheet. With a superior strength score, based on Scale, Balance sheet growth, Risk profile, Profitability, Asset quality and Liquidity, MCB Bank held the top spot for banks in Pakistan.

The Asian Banker Strongest Banks is an annual assessment of the financial and business performance of the commercial banking industry in the Asia Pacific region. The assessment ranks the top performing banks in each country by strength, an evaluation that is based on a belief that a strong bank demonstrates long-term profitability from its core businesses.***