‘Around 83 Japanese firms operating in Pakistan’

KARACHI: Around 83 Japanese companies are operating in Pakistan and their number will be increased in the future, said Toshikazu Isomura, Counsel General of Japan in Karachi, on Saturday.

He was addressing the first day of two-day

event "Hamara Dostana" (Our Friendship) held at Japan Consulate to

celebrate 65-years of Pakistan and Japan’s diplomatic ties.

The event was jointly organised under the banner of Consulate General of Japan in Karachi and Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Sindh.

The counsel general

said the two countries are enjoying a good relationship and it will further strengthen.

Pakistan-Japan Business Forum chairman Sohail Ahmad said that the first business delegation of Japan had visited Pakistan in 1948.