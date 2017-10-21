12 killed in US drone attack on Pak-Afghan border area

PESHAWAR: At least 12 suspected terrorists were killed and seven others wounded in a US drone attack near the Pak-Afghan border in the Khosh Kurram area on Friday, a private TV channel reported.

According to sources, six missiles were struck which completely destroyed two hideouts of the militants. Earlier, mastermind of deadly attacks on Army Public School in Peshawar and Bacha Khan University Umar Mansoor was reported killed after he was injured in United States drone strikes in Afghanistan.

United States had carried out air strikes using an unmanned aircraft in Khost and Paktia areas of Afghanistan that killed over 30 terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“There has been no air violation along Pak-Afghan border in that area and not a single drone strike in Kurram Agency reported as being misreported by few. Based on timely sharing, Pakistan Army is vigilant as Anvil on own side along Pak-Afghan border,” ISPR stated.