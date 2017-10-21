Why corruption in NAB pointed out on my arrival: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal slammed Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif over latter’s comments regarding corruption in the Bureau, reported Geo News. of NAB Headquarters on Friday.

“What’s the point of calling the NAB corrupt when its chairman has taken charge?” he asked. NAB has played an active role in the elimination of corruption from the country, the chairman remarked. “Zero tolerance policy will be implemented against corrupt officers and officials. No officer, including me, is above the law,” he said, adding the NAB is on a mission to root out corruption from the country.

Speaking about the organisation, he said that promotions would be on the basis of merit, seniority and performance. “No one will be treated unjustly,” he said.

After the indictment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar on Thursday, Shahbaz remarked that NAB was the most corrupt institution of the country.

“NAB is being used for political reasons,” he claimed, adding that the accountability bureau was inactive during the regime of former president Pervez Musharraf. "What was NAB doing during the tenure of Musharraf?" he asked. "They ask me to hold people to account when it is their job to do so," he added.