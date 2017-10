Harmony urged

LAHORE :Speakers of the second international Hussaini Conference held under the aegis of JUP-Niazi on Friday stressed the need to curb the trend of declaring as infidel those from other sects.

Chaired by JUP-Niazi President Pir Masoom Hussain Naqvi, the conference was addressed by MWM Secretary General Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, Deputy Secretary General Ameen Shaheedi, Idara Minhaul Hussain President Muhammad Hussain Akbar, JUP President Pir Ijaz Hashmi, PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad, Jamaat Islami Naib Ameer Dr Farid Paracha, JI Information Secretary Amirul Azeem, Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahabzada Hamid Raza, Milli Yakjehti Council President Dr Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, Islami Tehrik leader Hasan Raza Qumi, APML Secretary General Dr Amjad Husain, Jamia Naeemia Principal Raghib Naeemi, Ahle Hadith leader Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Mohiuddin Mehboob Kazmi, Dr Amjad Hussain Chishti, Pir Usman Noori, Shafaat Rasool, Pir Mustafa Ashraf Rizvi, Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri, Pir Akhtar Rasool Qadri, Munawwar Abbas Alvi, Sakina Mehdvi, FaizaNaqvi, Ahmad Imran and others.