Security ramped up at JPMC, NICH after intel warning

Heightened security was witnessed at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre’s (JPMC) casualty department with deployment of extra police and Rangers personnel on Friday, as officials confirmed that the measures had been taken in the wake of an intelligence advisory regarding a possible terror attack on JPMC and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

The intelligence agency’s report had been conveyed to the Sindh police in a letter which stated that terrorists of the al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) had conducted a reconnaissance mission at the two health facilities and could be planning an attack on either or both of the hospitals.

The letter said doctors, paramedics and patients could be held hostage during the attack and the terrorists could also carry out an explosion with the help of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“Last night, security agencies and police carried out a mock exercise at the hospital and searched its entire premises,” said JMPC Director Dr Seemin Jamali.

“They also advised us to seal all exits and entry points except the main gate so as to prevent any untoward situation” she said, adding that she had also been advised to stay alert and limit her movement.

Police commandoes along with Rangers and police personnel were seen alert at the JPMC along with the hospital’s armed guards provided a private security company. All commercial vehicles were refused entry into the hospital, while cars and motorcycles were strictly restricted to the health facility’s parking area.

“Terrorists can target oxygen plants of the two hospitals with IEDs to cause maximum damage to the infrastructure,” a police official said while quoting the warning letter.

“JPMC’s nuclear and radiological facilities could also be targeted to create panic,” the official added. Security was also beefed up at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) with deployment of two police mobiles and security personnel inside the hospital. The main gate was closed by the administration after the warning. The law enforcers have cordoned off oxygen plants and departments of casualty, nuclear medicines and radiology at the both the hospitals.

NICH Director Prof Dr Jamal Raza also confirmed that a security alert had been issued by intelligence agencies and police and they had been asked to limit their movement. “Such threats and warnings have been issued in the past too. But we are determined to perform our duties without any fear,” Prof Raza said. However, no special security was seen at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), which is adjacent to the NICH.

Police confirm threat

DIG South Azad Khan also confirmed the security threat for the JPMC and the NICH. “The treat alert could fuelled fears among public and that’s we did not issue any instructions through media. However, we are our doing our best to avert any possible attack,” DIG Khan said. He said police had also taken measures in the wake of a potential threat for Diwali.