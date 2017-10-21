Sat October 21, 2017
Business

October 21, 2017

Rupee weakens

The rupee weakened on Friday on increase in dollar buying from importers, dealers said.  The rupee lost two paisas to close at 105.43 against the dollar as compared to the previous closing of 105.41 in the interbank foreign exchange market. In the kerb market, the rupee / dollar parity march downward due to ongoing political uncertainty. It traded at 107.40/70 against 107/20/50 for buying and selling.

