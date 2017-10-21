Colonies Dept fails to answer PA questions in four years

LAHORE :Questions put up by the Punjab Assembly to the Department of Colonies since 2013 are still unanswered as the department officials continue to ignore the queries.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal expressed displeasure at the apathetic attitude of the Punjab government Colonies Department after the opposition members complained during the Q&A session that only two out of 22 marked questions regarding the department were answered.

The assembly session started late on Thursday once again with low attendance. As the question and answer session started, the opposition members raised the issue that the department did not bother even to answer the questions put up by parliamentarians. The Colonies Department did not answer 20 out of the 22 marked questions, while out of the 15 unmarked questions nine were unanswered. The question sessions started with the question put up by Dr Waseem Akhtar in 2013 regarding the illegal transfer and occupation of the Urban Transport Depot Garden Town which has not yet been answered. Dr Waseem Akhtar had inquired that under what law the legally owned land of a private party was transferred without legal cancellation of ownership. He had also asked the reason for discontinuation of construction work at the sight.

However, the department had not bothered to answer the question which infuriated Dr Waseem who lambasted the department and termed it a mockery of the parliament. He protested this attitude and asked the speaker to take strict notice of this and proceed against those responsible for this dereliction.

Leader of the Opposition, Mian Mahmudur Rasheed, said this is a mockery of the august house of people’s representatives that the department does not even bother to answer the queries put up regarding its affairs. He said the power vested in the parliament by the people as an oversight body is being ridiculed. The speaker asked the Parliamentary Secretary, Ch Zahid Akram, to respond. Ch Zahid said that it is not that the department did not answer the questions, but the answers were not satisfactory which is why they were sent back for reconsideration for comprehensive answers.

The speaker ordered the officials concerned to appear before him on Friday with the answers. PTI MPA Arif Abbasi, however, disputed this action of the speaker and said merely asking them to appear would not be enough and these officials should be punished. The session on Thursday was adjourned till Friday (today) at 1:19 pm, after the quorum was pointed out.

Govt appeal in Model Town case to be dismissed if its lawyer fails to appear: LHC

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court full bench on Thursday directed the Punjab government’s lawyer to ensure his presence on the next date of hearing to argue on the appeal challenging decision of a single bench regarding publication of Model Town inquiry report.

The bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh took up the matter and warned that appeal would be dismissed for non-prosecution if the government’s lawyer failed to appear on the next date of hearing which has been fixed as October 24.

During the proceedings, the Punjab government’s lawyer Khawaja Haris could not appear before the court for arguments on the appeal. However, the lawyers who were representing Pakistan Awami Tehreek and the victim families expressed serious concern over his non-appearance before the full bench. They said the government was intentionally wasting the time of the court by not appearing in the court. Advocate Khawaja Ahmad Tariq and Advocate Ishtiaq had been representing the victim families of the Model Town incident.

Khawaja Ahmad Tariq alleged that the efforts were being made for last three months to delay the hearing on the appeal. The arguments which could have been concluded within two hours had been given six days, he said. He said he had no objection who would come to argue on behalf of the government but it should be argued.

On it, the bench asked the law officer present in the courtroom who replied that Khawaja Haris would appear on next Tuesday. The court accepted the plea and adjourned the proceedings until October 24. On September 21, a single bench comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi ordered the Punjab government to issue Model Town inquiry report to the victims of the incident and held that victims had the right to have access to the information that who were actually the wrong-doers of the incident in which 14 people died and 85 others got injured when clash erupted between police and workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek in Model Town in June, 2014.

Hindus celebrate Diwali in Lahore

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :Congratulating Hindu community on Diwali, Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Muhammad Siddiq-ul-Farooq has said the historic event is for lighting up lamps and extending love with each other, irrespective of their caste, religion or region.

Addressing a ceremony at Krishna Mandir on Ravi Road on Thursday, Siddiq said like Muslims people of other religions also enjoy religious freedom in the country. Communities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, he said, adding ETPB is doing a number of development works across the country to protect and promote religious sites of Hindus, Sikhs and other religions.

The Hindu community prayed for prosperity of Pakistan. A large number of people from various beliefs attended the ceremony.

greeting: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir congratulated the Hindu community on their festival of Diwali and said people of different faiths are an equal citizen of Pakistan and all the religious minorities enjoy equal rights under the Constitution of Pakistan.

Hafiz Saeed detention extended

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :A provincial review board led by Justice Yawar Ali of the Lahore High Court on Thursday granted one-month extension in detention period of Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed while dismissed government’s plea for extending detention of four other leaders of the organisation.

The board comprised of Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, Justice Abdul Sami Khan and Justice Alia Neelum held in-camera proceedings while the police presented Saeed and his aides Qazi Kashif Niaz, Prof Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Abdullah Ubaid before the board amid strict security.

Senior officers of ministries of interior and foreign affairs along with law officers also appeared and assisted the board members during. After hearing the government authorities and lawyers the board approved extension in the detention period of Hafiz Saeed for one month while refused to extend detention of other four leaders of JuD. They would stand freed on October 26 when their detention period is set to complete.

Child loses arms after electric shocks from dangling wires

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :A 10-year-old received severe electric shocks due to alleged negligence of Lesco officials in Gujarpura police limits on Thursday.

Abdullah touched low-hanging, high voltage wires as a result both his arms were amputated. His family demanded the CM take notice of Lesco’s negligence and strict action against the responsible.

buried: Edhi Foundation buried three unidentified dead bodies received from different areas of the City at Miani Sahib graveyard on Thursday. The bodies were in the morgue for several days but nobody showed up to claim them.

Meanwhile, two unidentified persons were found dead in different areas of the city on Thursday. A 25-year-old man was found unconscious near Mozang. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Gowalmandi police station. Both bodies were shifted to morgue for autopsy.

arrested: FIA on Thursday arrested a man for sending people abroad illegally. According to an FIA official, the accused was identified as Abdul Qayyum. Qayyum was arrested from Shalimar Link Road, Baghbanpura.

He said the accused was arrested for receiving Rs 13,48,000 from a complainant, Zahid Khan, for employment visa and immigration for his son Awais Khan to South Africa.

Dry spell to continue

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :Dry weather continued on Thursday while the Met office predicted similar weather condition for the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They added that a shallow westerly wave is affecting extreme northern parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm may occur at a few places in Malakand division, upper Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan. No rainfall was recorded anywhere across the country, the Met officials said. They maintained that Thursday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sh Benazirabad and Mithi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 34°C, minimum was 19°C and humidity was 27 per cent.

NAB arrests three for selling plots illegally

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) exposing a mega scam in a housing society has arrested three people including its chief executive officer (CEO) for cheating public at large. According to a NAB spokesman, the arrested people were identified as CEO Farhan Cheema and directors Muhammad Qasim and Faryad Ali from Lahore.

According to the spokesman, the accused without purchasing sufficient land and seeking approval from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) launched a selling campaign by offering discount voucher of Rs 350,000 and sold thousands of vouchers and collected billions of rupees from people.

Earlier, the accused sold numerous vouchers in the name of a centre whereas no such land existed under the name of the centre. The NAB official said the housing society was not approved by the LDA and the accused were not entitled to selling any land.

During the course of inquiry, he said, it was transpired that being CEO of the society, the accused sold discount vouchers / plots fraudulently by violating the determined rules and laws. The spokesman said for hoodwinking general public the accused illegally erected containers at the site for the purpose of selling plots, files and discount vouchers whereas the accused was still collecting funds by booking plots to public even after publishing ads by the NAB against him in different newspapers.

Moreover, he said, the NAB took the accused in custody over scruple of tempering with the case evidence and with an ample suspicion that the accused may flee the country in near future. The accused, Farhan Cheema, would be presented before an accountability court for seeking of his remand on Friday (today).

PMA asks ministers to step down over roadside childbirth

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded resignation of ministers and secretaries of health department over the fiasco of a pregnant woman giving birth to a child on road in front of THQ Hospital, Raiwind.

PMA representative Dr Tanveer Anwar while speaking at a press conference at PMA House said, “The administrative authorities and the doctors should be given exemplary punishment for their criminal negligence, while the morality demands Ministers and Secretaries to step down as such ethics is displayed all over the world over such an inhuman act,”. Earlier, PMA Centre President Dr Ashraf Nizami announced to boycott Punjab Healthcare Commission’s activities until it gives a comprehensive policy to eliminate quackery. “The doctors’ representative bodies will not cooperate with the PHC till acceptance of demands relating to its effective working,” Ashraf said.

debate: A two-day quadri-lingual debates competition in Pashto, Punjabi, Urdu and English was organized by Government College University Debating Society.

Debating Society President Mohiba Ahmed chaired the competition in which students from 26 departments showed their oratory skills on different topics. In English debates, Abdul Hannan Mir of Economics department got first position, while Andullah Mohsin and Shahrukh Baig of English department stood second and third. Romaisha Tauseef of Psychology department won the English humours debates.

In Punjabi debates, Sultan Altamash and Abdullah Jameel of Political Science got first and third positions, while Tauseef Mehmood of Urdu department secured second position. Farhan Khan, Fazal Hadi and Nida Khattak got first, second and third in the Pashto debates. Students of English department took all three positions in Urdu debate. In Urdu humorous debate, Intermediate students Sultan Faiz and Abdullah Zahid got first and third positions, while Hafiz Umer of Political Science stood second.

training: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women organised a training session in Punjab Assembly with women Members of Provincial Assembly on the subject of protection of women against harassment.

At Punjab Assembly, Convener Women Parliamentary Caucus President Kanwal Numan and Secretary General Shameela Aslam hosted this training session with collaboration of PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar.Women MPAs across the Punjab participated in this training session and shared their concerns about the implementation and effectiveness of this law.

Traffic wardens honoured

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :Station Commander Brigadier Babar arranged a ceremony to pay tribute to traffic wardens of city division.

Brigadier Fayaz, Colonel Umair, SP City Asif Siddique and traffic wardens of Cantt sector attended the ceremony. Each traffic warden was awarded Rs 5,000. Station Commander Brigadier Babar said traffic wardens are providing best traffic services in Cantt. Traffic wardens used their skills to ensure smooth flow of traffic Cantt. Chief Traffic Officer SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad said traffic wardens were giving best road services. He thanked station commander for arranging the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the CTO participated in traffic awareness walk and distributed prizes among the students who had won the quiz competition held in a local school in Jubilee Town on Thursday. CTO said children were the future of nation and such healthy activities would continue in educational institutions across the city to educate children about traffic rules and regulations.

‘PTI to win fight against graft’

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :PTI leader Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the PML-N will have to select one thing from corruption and democracy. In a statement issued on Thursday, he said the future of rulers has become bleak due to corruption as they had done nothing except looting the national exchequer. He said the fight of PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan will meet success despite opposition of the rulers, adding Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is fighting under the leadership of Imran Khan to make Pakistan safe, secure and progressive country. The country will be on way to progress under the leadership of Imran Khan, he said.

Health dept given last chance in doctor’s case

By Correspondent

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Tuesday granted last opportunity to the Punjab Health Department to revert a physically challenged doctor to the post which he was holding before his demotion/transfer.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi issued this order on a petition filed by Dr Masood Mirza seeking implementation of Punjab Service Tribunal judgment pertaining to setting aside his demotion/transfer order. As hearing started a law officer on behalf of the government sought more time to do the needful. The court acceded to his requested and adjourned hearing till October 24, directing the official concerned to come up with some positive development.

The petitioner, 59, through his counsel pleaded that he was a foreign qualified and was working as director provincial health department centre in BPS-20.

However, secretary primary & secondary health care department illegally demoted/transferred him to the post of additional principal medical officer which is a lower cadre post of BSP-19. —

Convicted

By Correspondent

An additional district and sessions court Thursday awarded three years jail term to a drug pusher. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict. In case of default in payment of fine the convict will face jail term. Police had arrested Saqiab alias Sobi and had seized 1,650 grams of hashish from his possession. Later, a challan was submitted by police in the court declaring Saqib guilty of drug trafficking.

Transfers

By Correspondent

The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers on Thursday. According to the notification AC Muridkay Muhammad Arshad has been posted as Section Officer (SO) Higher Education, AC Safdarabad Zarar Dastgeer as AC Muridkay, DMO Sheikhupura Mushtaq Ahmed as AC Safdarabad and Officer on Special Duty Waqar Ahmed as SO Schools Education.

Suspension order set aside

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Thursday suspended suspension order of Jam Sajjad Hussain, Public Relations Officer of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), and sought reply from respondents.

The petitioner through his counsel pleaded he was appointed as PRO in 2012 on contract basis and he enjoyed unblemished career. He said his high-ups always admired his work.

He pointed out that an employee of the department, Ms Saima Javed, filed a frivolous complaint of sexual harassment against him. He said DG 1122 constituted an inquiry committee but the complainant lady instead of appearing before the said inquiry committee filed the same complaint before additional chief secretary who without lawful authority entrusted the same to member inquiries. He said suddenly he knew through media that he had been found guilty in the said inquiry and suspended.

He requested the court to set aside his suspension order and order Rescue 1122 to allow him perform his duties without interruption. After hearing preliminary arguments, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi suspended his suspension order and sought replies from Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab, and Director General, Rescue 1122 by November 20.

reserved: The Lahore High Court Thursday reserved the verdict on maintainability of a petition seeking accountability of all others besides ruling family mentioned in Panama papers case. Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition moved by a local citizen Muhammad Ilyas.

The petitioner had made president, PM, National Assembly speaker and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan respondents in the petition. He said over 300 people were mentioned by the Panama papers but only the members of Sharif family were being tried.

OPC reviews status of complaints

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti has said that complaints of expatriates about housing schemes were being entertained on priority and a close interaction has been developed with the management of these schemes to ensure timely handing-over the possession of plots to expats.

Adzaal Bhatti was presiding over a meeting to review the status of provision of plots to expatss in a private housing scheme. OPC Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari and representatives of housing scheme attended the meeting. Current status of complaints was discussed in the meeting and commissioner OPC issued necessary instructions in this regard.

conference: The 2017 international conference on agricultural and food science and 7th international conference on biotechnology and bioengineering will be held from October 26 to 27 at Virtual University of Pakistan Lahore.

According to a press release, this event is being organised by the Virtual University of Pakistan in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Science Foundation and Punjab Agriculture Research Board. The conference aims to bring together academicians, researchers and experts for interaction and exchange of ideas and to promote the development of biotechnology and bioengineering.

It has been designed to provide an innovative and comprehensive overview of agricultural and food science. A focus will be given on new approaches and applications in agricultural and food biotechnology, animal science & biotechnology, Plant Science & Biotechnology, Food Science & Nutrition, Agricultural Resources, Environment & Agricultural Engineering, Agriculture Sustainable, Economic and Management. Renowned scientists across the world will be presenting their research work and plenary talks in this event. Details can be seen on the website www.icbb.vu.edu.pk.

LWMC awareness campaign

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :LWMC conducted an awareness campaign on Thursday at UC-265, Manga Mandi. Citizens were informed about the necessity of cleanliness. Officials said aim of the campaign was to educate the locals about the importance of cleanliness and in this regard Govt.

Boys High School Manga Mandi, Ali Gharh Public High School and Main markets of Manga Mandi were tapped. LWMC’s communication department in collaboration with operations team led the campaign.

Seminars were held in schools and a brief presentation, about the role of LWMC, and responsibility of citizens in maintaining the cleanliness, was given to the students. Ali Garh Public High School Principal Squadron Leader (r) Naeem Khan said LWMC has taken an exceptional initiative to raise awareness among citizens and it will mold the typical behavior of public.

A special walk and shop to shop campaign was also conducted in which Union Council Chairman Tariq Butt participated along with students and LWMC officials. Tariq Butt expressed satisfaction on the performance of LWMC in the area.

Growing debt threatens economy, say experts

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :Pakistan could be financially defaulted in coming year due to growing local and foreign debt and in such situation another IMF bailout programme will be unavoidable while country sovereignty and security could be at risk if debt volume increases to USD 90 billion as Pakistan’s economy is under $17 billion debt burden.

These views were expressed by experts in the Jang Economic Session on ‘Economic Situation – will Pakistan need to approach IMF again’. The panellists were Dr Ihsan Malik, Ansar Javeed, Dr Qais Aslam, Rabia Sultan, Ayesha Hamid, and Tayyab Ali Khan. The session was hosted by Sikindar Lodhi.

Dr Ihsan Malik said the IMF debt burden is a threat to country's independence. He said trade deficit was increased to $32 billion from $20 billion and debt services to $11 billion. He said pledging national assets such as motorways, airports and others are deplorable. He urged the economists to resolve the problems; otherwise, nuclear assets are also at stake. He said that benefits of GSP Plus status and declined petroleum prices were not achieved. He believed that hopes with CPEC should not be high with existing economic situation.

Ansar Javeed said future concerns are increasing due to administrative and economic crisis so early decisions are crucial. He said political instability is the biggest crisis. He said there is a need to remain conscious against enemies' designs because they are conspiring to weaken Pakistan on internal and external levels. He demanded effective taxation system instead of ad hoc policies. He said burden on existing taxpayers is increasing while no policy is being chalked out for stable tax policy. He said hundi is being promoted due to difference between inter-bank and open markets exchange rates.

Dr Qais Aslam said Pakistan’s economy is under $17 billion debt burden and annual growth rate is 4.5 percent, manufacturing sector growth rate is 5.3 percent with GDP share of 13.5 percent, agriculture growth rate 5.3 percent with GDP share of 19.5 percent. He said performance of both important sectors is disappointing while services sector dependent on imported material was performing. He said all indicators are pushing for another IMF programme. He called for withdrawal of subsidies from public housings, vehicles, VIP security instead of agriculture and industry.

Rabia Sultan said foreign debt has become oxygen for Pakistan’s economy but it has to decide for how long country’s economy will sustain on artificial oxygen. She said in the past too loans were taken on strict conditions but not utilised for economic development while economic realities were not shared with public in the last two budgets. She believed that without reducing cost of production economy growth is impossible.

Ayesha Hamid said Pakistan’s taxation system is very weak and ineffective which negatively affecting revenue collection and economy. She said only 10 percent people pay taxes while industrial sector was ignored in successive government while US has become super power due to corporate sector growth. She believed that dependency on the IMF will continue if security and tax collection issues are not resolved.

Tayyab Ali Khan said real picture of economic condition is far different from the depicted by the government. He said Pakistan needs to approach another IMF programme next year due to trade deficit and debt burden. He said the IMF debt putting burden on commoner while economic issues are not on the government priorities radar. He believed that CPEC projects cost is on the rise due to security costs of Chinese workers on these projects.

Report sought on steps to check manhole deaths

By Our correspondent

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Thursday sought a comprehensive report from Punjab chief secretary pertaining to measures taken to control incidents of children’s death by falling into open manholes.

A lawyer, Rao Zafar Mahmood, has filed a public interest petition, arguing that the deaths of children by falling into open manholes had become a routine affair in the city and the authorities turned a deaf ear to the alarming situation.

He pointed out that in a recent such incident a minor girl while playing fell into an open manhole in Nawan Kot area and could not survive. He said the local police carried out routine investigation and closed the case. Later, he said, another horrific incident of a child’s death recurred in a private housing scheme on Canal Road.

At this point, an officer of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) said private housing schemes did not come under the domain of the agency. Advocate Mahmood urged the court to issue a direction to the government to devise an effective policy to prevent the incidents of children’s death due to open manholes.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan directed the chief secretary to submit a comprehensive report on the matter by October 27. The judge also sought appearance of commissioner, Lahore, and senior officers from Lahore Development Authority and Wasa on next hearing.

tax amnesty: The Lahore High Court on Thursday reserved the verdict on petition regarding tax amnesty scheme approved by the parliament in 2016 to facilitate trader class. Justice Shahid Jamil Khan remarked that the issue should be decided once and for all whether tax amnesty should be granted.

Petitioner counsel Sheraz Zaka submitted that tax amnesty scheme for traders had been approved by the parliament through Income Tax Amendment Act 2016, which was discriminatory. He asserted that under this amnesty scheme, traders had been given exemption from audit as well as from filing wealth statement until 2018.

He argued that the traders had also been exempted from paying taxes for the past 10 years, which was discriminatory.

He said instead of bringing structural reforms, the Federal Board of Revenue was giving cushion to these traders and; therefore, other classes like lawyers and doctors should also be facilitated.

He argued that this amnesty scheme has been granted to provide a cushion to the traders for converting their black money into white. He pleaded that criminal prosecution should be initiated against these traders who did not pay tax for the past 10 years. He requested to declare this tax amnesty scheme unconstitutional.

The counsel for federal board and deputy attorney general opposed the petition, arguing that tax amnesty scheme was brought exclusively for traders to widen the tax net and is a step towards bringing reform. The judge after hearing the arguments from both sides reserved the judgment.

New instructions for MDCAT

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :University of Health Sciences (UHS) has issued new instructions for the candidates who would appear in Medical and Dental Colleges’ Admission Test (MDCAT) to be re-conducted by the varsity on October 29.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, as per new instructions, the candidates are not allowed to bring clip boards at the test centres. Moreover, cell phones, calculators, books and notes, bags and electronic devices such as watches, headphones, Bluetooth and even metallic pens are strictly prohibited.

Though the roll numbers and test centres will be the same as that in the test held on August 20, the candidates are required to take a fresh printout of their admittance card by visiting the web-link www.bankislami.com.pk/UHSMDCAT2017. The candidates, who got themselves registered manually on August 15 and 16, will have to visit UHS personally with their previous roll numbers to get a new printout of their admittance card.

UHS has advised candidates to reach their respective test centres at 07:15am on the test day. They must bring the print out of their new admittance card, original CNIC/B-Form and two blue ball point pens. Markers, pencils and metallic pens are not allowed.

The candidates have also been advised to memorise their roll numbers as they will not be allowed to take their admittance cards inside the examination hall.

The instructions further read that no candidate would be allowed to enter the test centre after 08:15am on the test day after which all the centres would be sealed. The candidates have been cautioned against bringing any prohibited item with them at the test centre as body search would be conducted before entrance into the test centre.

ITU session on plagiarism

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :National Center for Academic Integrity and Quality Enhancement Cell at Information Technology University (ITU) organised Thursday a session on combating plague of plagiarism through using Turnitin software.

A large number of people attended the event. They termed the session very helpful in understanding the plagiarism policy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

National Center for Academic Integrity Director Dr Muhammad Ramzan and ITU Manager Library Muhammad Asif were the resource persons. They briefed the participants about the software and its effectiveness.

Sir Syed’s role in education lauded

By Our correspondent

LAHORE :Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin has said Sir Syed’s struggle focused to uplift the Muslim community through acquiring modern education.

He was addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University Pakistan Study Center to pay tribute to Sir Syed Ahmad Khan on Thursday. He advised the students to study Sir Syed Ahmed Khan‘s role in promoting education, religion and science.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Acting Director Pakistan Study Centre Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, great grandson of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Syed Muhammad Asadullah, Prof Dr Aqdas Ali Kazmi, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr Nizam said Sir Syed had played an inspirational role and it would inspire students of the future as well. Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said among the galaxy of great men produced by India in the second half of the nineteenth century; Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was the brightest star. His greatness was to be measured by the impression he made on society and the transitional effect on thoughts and actions of Muslims of India especially. Sir Syed Ahmad Khan stands prominent as a thinker, reformer and a dynamic force promoting modern education, tolerance and consciousness. He paved the way for modernity and a large-hearted tolerance.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Chawla and Syed Muhammad Asadullah threw light on religious, educational and political contributions of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

UoE: University of Education (UoE) organized a speech competition to celebrate 15 years of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan at Township Campus on Thursday.

Students of different campuses of the university participated in the event. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-e-Azam talked about the achievements of Higher Education Commission (HEC) in 15 years. He said establishment of HEC was a hallmark in our education history.