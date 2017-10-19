Wahab Jaffer’s lyrical compositions go on display

Islamabad :An exciting exhibition of the works of one of Pakistan’s most respected artists, Wahab Jaffer, opens at Tanzara here today (Thursday).

An intense exploration of colour and form has always been the hallmark of Jaffer’s work. The amalgam of dynamic symbols creates engagingly lyrical compositions that have a wide appeal. Colour, which has been recognised as an important factor of life, healing and refreshing the spirit, is also an integral facet of his work.

Jaffer is an artist of eminent stature and has been exhibited extensively at home and abroad. In this exhibition, he furthers his creative experimentation on 36 brightly coloured, inventive canvasses containing a new wave of energy. Also on exhibition are his coloured ink drawings that contain intricately worked surreal forms.

This is Jaffer’s fifth solo exhibition at Tanzara. His first solo exhibition was held in 1981 at the Indus Gallery. “Since then, his fascination with paint and canvas has been the predominant factor in his life. Here is an artist who enjoys art and takes enormous pleasure from the fine work of other artists. He rarely misses an art exhibition in town and is a popular member of art circles,” states a press release issued by the gallery.

Commenting on the paintings, the gallery’s director Noshi Qadir said, “Jaffer successfully captures the mood and attitude of women. His smooth lines, colour coordination and balanced compositions render the image in a sharp and effective manner.

Jaffer started painting in the 1970s, when he practiced with Ali Imam, Ahmed Pervaz and Bashir Mirza. “In those days, artists enjoyed working together, painting throughout the day, taking breaks to snack, chat and discuss and argue the merits of each other’s work.

There was no sense of competition —perhaps because the art market was tentative and each painter had a unique viewpoint of his own,” the press release states. The exhibition will continue till November 6 daily from 11.30 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1/A, Saidpur Village.