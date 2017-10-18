Wales to play France in friendly

PARIS: France will play Gareth Bales’ Wales side in a friendly at the Stade de France on November 10, the French Football Federation said Tuesday.

Wales’ World Cup dreams were crushed when the team failed to qualify for next year’s finals after a 1-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland.The defeat meant that Wales, who reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, finished third behind Serbia and the Republic of Ireland in Group D.

Sidelined by the latest in a succession of calf injuries, Welsh striker and Real Madrid star Bale was a powerless spectator during the loss.France, who eventually qualified comfortably for the World Cup after a rocky campaign that included a draw to Luxembourg, have faced Wales four times in the past, recording two wins, a draw and a loss.

Their last meeting was in 1982, a 1-0 win for Wales.France have already announced they will play world champions Germany in a friendly in Cologne on November 14.