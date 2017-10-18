Gold stable

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru: Gold prices were steady early on Tuesday, after dipping below $1,300 an ounce in the previous session, as the dollar held firm on strong U.S. Treasury yields.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,293.60 an ounce at 0055 GMT. It shed 0.8 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.5 percent to $1,296 per ounce. The dollar held gains against the yen and euro on Tuesday, supported by a rise in Treasury yields following a report that U.S. President Trump was favouring a policy hawk as the next head of the Federal Reserve.
Trump will meet with Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday as part of his search for a new candidate for her position, a source familiar with the planned meeting said.
The United States and Japan made tentative progress on some long-standing trade irritants on Monday, during economic talks at which leaders emphasized cooperation at a time when North Korea is building up its nuclear capabilities.
Bengaluru: Gold prices were steady early on Tuesday, after dipping below $1,300 an ounce in the previous session, as the dollar held firm on strong U.S. Treasury yields.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,293.60 an ounce at 0055 GMT. It shed 0.8 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.5 percent to $1,296 per ounce. The dollar held gains against the yen and euro on Tuesday, supported by a rise in Treasury yields following a report that U.S. President Trump was favouring a policy hawk as the next head of the Federal Reserve.
Trump will meet with Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday as part of his search for a new candidate for her position, a source familiar with the planned meeting said.
The United States and Japan made tentative progress on some long-standing trade irritants on Monday, during economic talks at which leaders emphasized cooperation at a time when North Korea is building up its nuclear capabilities.
Comments