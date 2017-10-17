26 cases of drug firms sent to courts

LAHORE :A meeting of Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) was held under the chairmanship of Drugs Control, Primary & Secondary Health Department Additional Secretary Muhammad Sohail.

According to a handout issued on Monday, a total of 84 cases of different medicine companies were discussed in the meeting, permission for prosecution was given in 26 cases, warning was issued in 15 cases, permission for an FIR was granted in one case and 19 cases were adjourned. The cases of various firms which were sent to drug courts for prosecution related to Albari Surgical Plus Rahim Yar Khan, Venus Pharma Multan Road Lahore, Farmaceutics International Karachi, KOHS Pharmaceuticals Hyderabad, Batala Pharmaceuticals Gujranwala, Breeze Pharma Pvt Ltd Islamabad, Shafi textile Corporation Faisalabad, Ali Industries Lahore and Famous Pharma Gujranwala. The permission for an FIR was granted against Divine Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Lahore.

The members of the board including Chief Drugs Controller, Punjab, Muhammad Munawar Hayat, Professor Bashir Ch (Dean Faculty of Pharmacy BZU, Multan), Professor Sajid Bashir (Dean Faculty of Pharmacy University of Sargodha), Professor Mahmood Ahmed (Ex-Dean Islamia University Bahawalpur), Professor Mehboob Rabbani (Ex-dean BZU, Multan) and expert members of Allama Iqbal Medical College and Fatima Jinnah medical college & university were present.