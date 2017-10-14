Dengue patients in Punjab less than last year

LAHORE: In 2017, so far about 257 confirmed dengue patients have been reported in Punjab, whereas, 178 dengue patients have been reported in Islamabad and 77 from other provinces and abroad.

Last year 174 dengue patients were reported in Lahore and 519 in Rawalpindi, whereas, this year the number of dengue patients in Lahore and Rawalpindi is 37 and 174, respectively. Due to the effective anti-dengue measures taken by the government departments and continuous dengue surveillance, the situation in Punjab is under control. It was stated during a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue chaired by Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique at Civil Secretariat on Friday, according to a handout.

Health Special Secretary Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed, public health experts, MPA Muhammad Akram, representatives of PITB and other institutions also attended the meeting. The deputy commissioners and health CEOs of other districts participated in the meeting through a video link.

Dengue Control Additional Director General Dr Farrukh Sultan gave a presentation on the current dengue situation in the province. He said that 27 districts of the province were affected by the disease, however, due to the hectic efforts by the government departments, dengue situation was under control and the number of patients was less than the number previous year.

In-charge Chief Minister Dengue Research Cell Prof Waseem Akram said that it had been observed that the breeding of dengue slightly reduced, however, this was the crucial time to eliminate adult mosquitoes. He said that larvicide activities and dengue surveillance should continue at the present pace.

The representatives of Punjab Information Technology Board presented a report regarding the anti-dengue activities conducted by the various government departments, on which, Kh Salman Rafique directed the authorities concerned to enhance the anti-dengue activities in Attock and Gujranwala districts.