Small labourers

It is said that poverty is one of the main reasons for child labour in any country. Families living below the poverty line force children to work in order to meet monthly expenses of food and shelter. Although these children work to support their family, in the process these innocent souls are robbed of their childhood. Their innocence is lost and they are deprived of good carefree days. Child labour also has a negative effect on mental and physical health of children. These children are forced to work under harsh conditions. They are not even allowed to take a break. Such children are denied basic education, social interaction, personal development. Immature and inexperienced child labourers are unaware of the short- and long-term risks involved in their work. In the countries where children are forced to work, children are more likely to fall prey to long-term health problems, including respiratory disease, asbestosis and a variety of cancers.

Working long hours under unbearable conditions and not earning enough to feed themselves result in the stunted growth of children. Children working at an early age are even deprived of parental love. They are also vulnerable to get indulged in illegal activities, including robbery, drug addiction, street crimes and a lot more. On the other hand, the economy and growth of the country faces a lot of problems if children are not properly educated. In order to eradicate child labour from the country, the government should take strict actions against the people who are responsible for it.

Fida Umrani (Hub Chowki)