AIOU holds national moot on English teaching today

Islamabad:A two-day national conference on contemporary trends in English language and literature will be held here today (Friday).

The event, being organised by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) carries great significance for the students, teachers and intelligentsia as it intends to create awareness and understanding about various dynamics of English language.

It will be a way forward to deal with contemporary patterns and challenges in learning English as a subject, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while reviewing the conference’s arrangements.

According to the AIOU Department of English, its main objective is to provide a platform to its graduate students to showcase their research talents and share their work with peers and mentors.

During the working sessions, the participants will discuss pedagogical issues relating to English and literature. Researchers and academicians from all over the country will attend the event.