World Teachers Day celebrated at CDA Model School

Islamabad Esteemed volunteer teacher Master Ayub visited CDA Model School in connection with World Teacher’s Day as chief guest. Principal, CDA Model School had invited Master Ayub as chief guest on directions of Member Administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Yasir Peerzada.

Master Ayub will frequently visit CDA Model School in future to teach students and to share his experiences with the staff. Master Ayub on the occasion distributed prizes among best performing students. Master Ayub in his address tried to inspire students for indulgence in studies for their better future.