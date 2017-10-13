Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

October 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

World Teachers Day celebrated at CDA Model School

World Teachers Day celebrated at CDA Model School

Islamabad Esteemed volunteer teacher Master Ayub visited CDA Model School in connection with World Teacher’s Day as chief guest. Principal, CDA Model School had invited Master Ayub as chief guest on directions of Member Administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Yasir Peerzada.

Master Ayub will frequently visit CDA Model School in future to teach students and to share his experiences with the staff. Master Ayub on the occasion distributed prizes among best performing students. Master Ayub in his address tried to inspire students for indulgence in studies for their better future.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement