Strategy to resolve expats’ issues

LAHORE :Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti said that instead of traditional methods, out-of-box strategy be adopted to resolve the issues of expatriate Pakistanis.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the resolution process of complaints of Overseas Pakistanis in Gujranwala Division. Commissioner Gujranwala Division, Capt (R) Mohammad Asif, RPO, Sultan Azam Taimori, Additional DG OPC, DIG Agha Yousaf, Director Revenue Ishratullah Niazi attended the meeting.

Afzaal Bhatti said there is a need for collective efforts to safeguard the rights of Overseas Pakistanis and role of district administration and Police is pivotal in this regard. He said that by virtue of vibrant input of field officers at district level complaints of Overseas Pakistanis can be addressed early. He directed that two meetings of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) be held in a month and proceedings be uploaded on OPC web portal regularly.

On this occasion, Afzaal Bhatti appreciated the efforts of field officers of Gujranwala Division in resolution of the issues of Overseas Pakistanis. Certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis also came under discussion during the meeting and OPC Commissioner and Commissioner Gujranwala Division issued necessary instructions to resolve the complaints.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division, Capt (R) Mohammad Asif, instructed the field officers to pursue a vigorous policy to settle the issues faced by Overseas Pakistanis.

driving schools: Chief Traffic Officer Lahore SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad has said, “We are going to announce five more driving schools.”

“I am thankful to TEVTA Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh for cooperation for the training of first 200 professional drivers” he said in a certificates distributing ceremony.

TEVTA Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, SP City Asif Siddique, DSP Licensing Imtiaz-ur-Rehman, CEO Dr Nasir and a large no of students were present at the occasion.

TEVTA chairman said these professional drivers got their training from best trainers of CTPL and TEVTA.

Students who passed the course were also issued licenses.