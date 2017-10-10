Build hospitals

In this era of technological advancement, the country’s biggest province, Balochistan, is deprived of a state-of-the-art cancer hospital. The number of cancer patients in the province is quite high. Every year, many cancer patients die partly due to the lack of treatment centres in the province. The Balochistan government must take serious measures for the establishment of a cancer hospital in the province.

More than half of the population of Balochistan lives below the poverty line. These people do not have enough resources to travel to other cities for a proper treatment. It now rests with the government to take notice of this serious issue and to provide a well-equipped hospital to the people of Balochistan.

Ubaid Zehri (Khuzdar)