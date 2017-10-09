IDB ready to finance Pakistan Railway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad :The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is very much ready; to finance fleet expansion plans of Ministry of Railway which plans to induct 300 locomotives in its fleet in 7 years.
These locomotives will be purchased in Complete Knockdown (CKD) units and will be assembled in Pakistan Locomotive Factory, Risalpur.
