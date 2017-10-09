Mon October 09, 2017
Islamabad

October 9, 2017

IDB ready to finance Pakistan Railway

Islamabad :The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is very much ready; to finance fleet expansion plans of Ministry of Railway which plans to induct 300 locomotives in its fleet in 7 years.

These locomotives will be purchased in Complete Knockdown (CKD) units and will be assembled in Pakistan Locomotive Factory, Risalpur.

