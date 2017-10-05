The people of Pakistan and fitness are a mismatch in the country. Many people are living a hectic life and are working from dawn to dusk to earn living for their families with little to no care for their health. A majority think that a morning walk or a powerful yoga is a waste of time. This type of thinking is wrong. There are many health benefits associated with fitness, including a decreased risk of diabetes, a decreased risk of hypertension (or high blood pressure), balanced cholesterol levels, good mental health, better quality sleep, etc. In its research, the US Department of Health and Human Services developed a set of activity guidelines for the people. Under these guidelines, it was recommended that adults between the age of 18 and 64 years should do at least 2 hours of moderate-intensity or 1 hour of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity a week.

Maybe you have heard that being fit is important, but perhaps you have been busy starting a career or raising a family. If physical activity hasn’t been a priority, start now by setting reasonable goals. Begin with activities you enjoy and slowly build up your endurance. To keep on track, record any physical activity you do in a journal. Life is full of excuses, but physical activity should be an essential part of your life. Being fit will help you stay young on the inside and out, and it can help you breeze through the next few decades by feeling strong and healthy.

Huzaifa Shakeel Ahmed (Karachi)