City to have high-tech park

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Industries Trade and Investment Sheikh Alla-u-Din has said China is a close friend and having a strong trade and investment relations with Pakistan. He said that High-Tech Industrial Park in Lahore will be a milestone and helpful to strengthen local industry.

He expressed this while chairing a meeting at Industries Department on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by LCCI former President Abdul Basit, ICCI Chairman, PBIT CEO, Secretary Industries and Deputy Secretary Industries.

PBIT CEO briefed the meeting about the Chinese proposal to construct a High-Tech Industrial Park in Lahore which will cover an area of 10 Sq. kilometers (2471 Acres). It will be divided in six units including Research and Development Base, Innovation Entrepreneurship Park, Modern Industrial Park, Modern Commerce and Trade Exhibition and Transaction Park, Modern Logistics Park, Supporting Service Park and proposed corporate structure. The minister instructed PBIT CEO to draft a proposal and initial feasibility report on the project.

PITB: Pakistan Information Technology Board (PITB) entrepreneurship wing is holding a two days International IT Conference at Lahore on November 11 to 12 to showcase work of 400 commercially successful and viable Startups, 40-50 successful foreign corporate and media persons including 3000 IT companies.

While talking to media, Vice Chancellor Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab, Chairman PITB and Advisor to the CM Punjab Dr. Umar Saif said the event would bring technology and inspiration among people to join the debate for the future. Intersection of history, culture and media with technology would be focused while role of technology in journalism would also be discussed to assess the impact of news on web and its monetization. PITB’s flagship project e-Rozgaar has established seven centers in various districts to boost technical, non-technical and creative skills of our youth to empower them through self-employment to generate foreign exchange to the tune of $ one billion by earning $ 30 per day and to add to the existing software export of $ 2.5 billion per annum.

The MIX would be two days event promises pomp and show for people of all ages and the event has been described as a mega family fun festival, suggesting there will be interesting activities for all. As a part of Plan9’s ATX-PAK program, a delegation will be arriving from Austin, Texas and will be joining in the festivities of The MIX.