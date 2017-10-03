Corps commanders meet today

Print Story
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned an important meeting of the corps commanders today (Tuesday), reports Geo News. Gen Bajwa will chair the session during which some key issues, including his recent meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, are expected to be discussed.
