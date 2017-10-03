Dengue death toll rises to 41

PESHAWAR: Another patient died of dengue virus in Peshawar on Monday and the mosquito-borne disease infected 469 more people in the past two days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With the latest human loss, death toll from the disease in KP reached 41, said the Dengue Response Unit (DRU).

The patient died of dengue virus was identified as Abdullah Shah, son of, Mohammad Zaffar. He was 65 years old and belonged to Sufaid Dheri in Peshawar.

He was suffering from fever and was tested dengue positive at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on September 29 but could not recover.

Only two days ago, two women had died of dengue virus in same Sufaid Dheri village.

According to the DRU, 2094 patients suffering from fever were brought to different hospitals of whom 469 were tested dengue positive.

Presently, 389 dengue patients are being treated in the hospitals, the majority ?of them in the three tertiary care hospitals of Peshawar —- KTH), Lady Reading Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex.