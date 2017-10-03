Youm-i-Ashur observed amid tight security

LAHORE :Ashura, 10th of Muharram, was observed with traditional religious solemnity and devotion on Sunday, amidst strict security measures like selective ban on mobile phones in sensitive areas and pillion-riding etc, to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala in 61AH.

In Lahore, authorities clamped exemplary security arrangements to ward off any terror threat and maintain safety and peace amidst intelligence reports of possible terrorist strikes in view of the ongoing wave of terrorism. Luckily, the central Zuljanah procession and others remained peaceful in Lahore despite fears that gripped the mourners and administrations due to terror threats in other parts of the country.

The suspension of mobile phone service is now becoming a regular security measure for the last couple of years besides other security arrangements, as the PML-N government followed PPP interior minister Rehman Malik in taking this measure. Though it caused problems for the masses in general and the participants of the procession in particular, yet the leaders of Shia community appreciated it, hoping it would go well to keep the community safe during its biggest religious activity of the year. This year, the mobile phone service was not blanket suspended but it was done on specific locations and areas from where mourning processions were to pass or those areas declared sensitive.

The district administration managed security by taking some new measures, the most effective of them was closing down both sides of the procession route and only allowing the mourners to enter after having their ID cards checked. These measures were in addition to the traditional security arrangements, including army helicopters kept monitoring the procession while the special police squad moved ahead of the procession, kept checking and clearing the route before allowing it to proceed further.

This procedure delayed the procession for few hours to reach its destination, Karbala Gamay Shah. Various Zuljanah, Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different parts of the city which marched from their traditional routes before joining the central Zuljanah procession. All markets and businesses were closed while press issued special supplements and electronic media aired special programmes to mark the significance of the event.

The central Zuljanah procession which emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate on Saturday night, passed through its traditional route and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah near Data Darbar on Sunday night. Prior to that, the procession was behind its schedule because of tight security as it was stopped for a security check at several places causing delay.

The procession passed from its route, including Mohallah Chehel Bibian Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Lakkar Mandi, Imambargah Mehdi Shah, Mubarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Kuch Qazi Khan, Imambargah Molvi Feroze Ali, Kucha Miskinan, Mohallah Pir Gilanian, Imambargah Rajab Ali Shah, Chohata Mufti Baqar, Chowk Purani Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Masjid, Dabbi Bazaar, Suha Bazaar, Gumti Bazaar, Said Mitha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakiman, Unchi Masjid and Bhaati Chowk.

In their tough security measures, the authorities deployed over 20,000 personnel belonging to different branches of law enforcing agencies, including Rangers and FC to monitor and guard all the sensitive areas particularly the routes of the Zuljanah procession. Policemen were deployed all along the route of main Zuljanah procession and were also taking positions at the rooftops of the building along both sides to monitor the procession. Police had closed the route of the main Zuljanah procession from both sides with barbed wires and subjected everybody to thorough body search with metal detectors before allowing in to join the procession.

Besides, special gates for scanning explosives and weapons were also placed at different entry points. Apart from that Army and police helicopters kept taking rounds of the city skies to monitor the situation. Rangers vehicles kept patrolling the city streets. The residents of the buildings along the route were barred from opening their windows and coming to roofs but women and children were allowed to watch the procession from windows.

Large number of chest beating and elegy reciting mourners participated in the procession and they also held self-flagellation with chained knives at several points on the route. A number of Sabeels of juices, milk and cool water were set up mostly by Sunnis along the route to facilitate the mourners. Besides, a number of banners calling for Muslim unity were erected by different political leaders, electoral candidates and office-bearers of district government.

The administration of Data Town put up extra lights along the route which not only brightened the area but also provided a sense of security to the participants, particularly in the night, as the light would enable people to identify any miscreant besides helping security personnel in maintaining law and order.