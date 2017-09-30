Hatton takes British Masters lead

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom: England’s Tyrrell Hatton opened up a three-shot lead midway through day two of the British Masters at Close House in Newcastle on Friday.

Hatton, 25 battled rain and cold conditions early in the second round before adding a five-under par 65 to his opening round 63 to move to 12-under par.After starting his round birdie, bogey the world number 29 capped his morning with five birdies from his third to ninth holes.

Hatton arrived in the north-east of England struggling with his game having missed the cut in four of his past six events and only managing to turn it around with a share of third in his last event in Switzerland

“I was very happy with that round as it was pretty tough out there this morning with the rain coming down,” he said.“I am a lot more comfortable with my game as I got a lot of confidence from my result in Switzerland after a poor summer.

“I have hit a lot of good iron shots and the putter feels good as it has been very cold for some time”.Hatton’s 36-hole effort is also timely as he heads north next week to defend a maiden Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Four players - the England trio of Lee Westwood (65), Ian Poulter (65) and Ashley Chesters (66) and Sweden’s Robert Karlsson (65) - were in the clubhouse at nine-under par.

Tournament host Westwood produced a second straight bogey-free display and grabbing three birdies in succession from his fourth hole in a round of 65 and move to nine-under par.

Poulter, and on the day of his 10th wedding anniversary, celebrated the occasion with four birdies in succession from his third hole.“It was a little drizzly and with the rain on-and-off for most of the morning but I got off to a decent start with four birdies in a row which was quite nice,” he said.

World number six Rory McIlroy was out in the afternoon half of the draw and had retired Newcastle and England footballer Alan Shearer as a supporter.Masters champion Sergio Garcia faced an anxious afternoon wait to see if he will make the cut after scores of 70 and 60.

The Spaniard could manage just one birdie on day two but also 17 pars.However, missing from the weekend rounds in the event will be defending champion Alex Noren, with scores of 71 and 72 for three-over par tally.