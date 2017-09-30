Networking event organised

KARACHI: A two-day networking event was organised to promote the upcoming events; the “Pakistan Coating Show 2018” and the “PakLab Equipment Exhibition 2017”, a statement said on Friday.

On September 28, the bookings of exhibitors were done for the PakLab exhibition, being held at the Expo Center in Lahore on December 9 and 10, 2017. On September 29, the exhibitors were finalised for the 4th Pakistan Coating Show (PCS-2018) to be held on January 18 to 20, 2018, at the Expo Center Lahore, it added.

PakLab is Pakistan’s first international exhibition to feature laboratory and analytical equipment. It will be ideal venue for showcasing the latest products and supplies produced and marketed by instrumentation companies, while sharing technical knowledge through direct contact with customers and suppliers from more than 15 countries. It also features advanced nanotechnology techniques, bio-pharma research, clinical diagnostics and food-analysis applications, along with environmental technology, it added.