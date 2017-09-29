APTMA opens office in capital

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), country’s 60-year-old business body, has shifted its principal office to the federal capital, a statement said on Thursday.

“It is hoped that the newly-established principal office of the associations in Islamabad will play a constructive role for the industry and economy,” said Aamir Fayyaz, chairman APTMA.

“A better public advocacy to minimise policy-implementation divide and find solutions to the textile industry problems is the driving force behind the idea.” Fayyaz said this is a win-win for all. “The textile industry value chain and government policy makers will benefit equally from this development,” he added.

The APTMA chief continued that the new principal office would help the association develop close liaison with policy-makers including bureaucracy, political leadership and public representatives in addition to safeguarding the industry and overseeing performance of exports.

“Besides management at the micro level, involving the industry and its performance, the association will now be able to play a bigger role for economic progress and prosperity of the country,” he vowed.